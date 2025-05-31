SDG Mayors Back CTC Bike-A-Thon

JASON SETNYK

The Children’s Treatment Centre’s annual Bike-A-Thon is back, offering residents in Dundas and Stormont Counties a flexible and meaningful way to support young survivors of abuse.

The event, running from June 1 to June 30, encourages participants to choose their own activity, date, and location. All funds raised will support the Centre’s free counselling services for children and their families across SDG and Akwesasne. Since its founding, the Centre has helped over 3,100 children – including more than 600 from the counties.

Doug Grenkie, a lawyer from Dundas County, has organized the Bike-A-Thon locally for the past 16 years. “Angelo (Towndale) got me involved when I was taking him to court and said, ‘Do you know we have to raise money to represent these children?’ I said, ‘I’ll raise the money for you,’ and I’ve never stopped,” he explained.

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad emphasized the need for public involvement: “Fundraising is a key component to the organization’s funding, as it is totally community funded. We’re super happy to be hosting events throughout SDG and hope the public continues to support it.”

“This is for the kids,” added South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis. “It’s important that we do this together, as a community.”

North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser agreed: “It’s incumbent on us as community leaders to advocate, support, and make sure people are aware of the challenges our youth face – and the opportunities the Children’s Treatment Centre provides.”

Donations can be made by cash, cheque, credit card, or online. Pledge forms are available at www.childrenstreatmentcentre.ca or by contacting the Centre at 613-933-4400 for a hard copy.