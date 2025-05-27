SDG welcomes new Transportation Director

May 27, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
SDG welcomes new Transportation Director
Cameron Harper is the new Director of Transportation Services. (Photo : submitted photo)

JASON SETNYK

The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry has announced Cameron Harper as its new Director of Transportation Services, effective August 5, 2025.

Harper brings nearly ten years of experience in municipal infrastructure and public works, including past roles as Manager of Public Works and Engineering Project Manager at the County of Huron. He is currently Manager of Bridges and Structures for the City of Victoria, B.C.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cameron Harper to our team,” said SDG Counties Chief Administrative Officer Maureen Adams. “His extensive background in municipal services, leadership in public administration, and dedication to professionalism make him an excellent choice for this role.”

A licensed engineer in both Ontario and British Columbia, Harper holds a civil engineering degree.

“I look forward to working with municipal partners and talented staff to maintain our infrastructure and improve how we deliver core services,” said Harper.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

CMHA puts a focus on addictions for Bell Let’s Talk
National News

CMHA puts a focus on addictions for Bell Let’s Talk

(Toronto, Jan 24, 2024) – With Bell Let's Talk Day this year focused on creating real change for mental health, the Canadian Mental…