SDG welcomes new Transportation Director

JASON SETNYK

The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry has announced Cameron Harper as its new Director of Transportation Services, effective August 5, 2025.

Harper brings nearly ten years of experience in municipal infrastructure and public works, including past roles as Manager of Public Works and Engineering Project Manager at the County of Huron. He is currently Manager of Bridges and Structures for the City of Victoria, B.C.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cameron Harper to our team,” said SDG Counties Chief Administrative Officer Maureen Adams. “His extensive background in municipal services, leadership in public administration, and dedication to professionalism make him an excellent choice for this role.”

A licensed engineer in both Ontario and British Columbia, Harper holds a civil engineering degree.

“I look forward to working with municipal partners and talented staff to maintain our infrastructure and improve how we deliver core services,” said Harper.