South Dundas Celebrates Youth Achievements

JASON SETNYK

South Dundas Council recently recognized three exceptional youth for their outstanding achievements in academics, athletics, and science.

First to be honoured was Eshal Ali, Valedictorian of Seaway District High School, who has earned some of the country’s top academic distinctions. She is one of just 20 students nationwide to receive the TD National Scholarship for Community Leadership and one of 48 to earn Queen’s Chancellor’s Scholarship. Locally, Eshal has made an impact by founding Girls in STEM South Dundas, offering hands-on science programming for rural youth. “South Dundas is really proud of you, and no matter where the world takes you, South Dundas will always be your home,” said Mayor Jason Broad. Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre added, “I think it’s astonishing.”

Council also recognized Emma Morrow, an athlete whose accomplishments on the track place her among the best in Canada. A nine-time OFSAA qualifier and national silver medalist in steeplechase, Emma ranked second in Canada, 13th in North America, and 29th in the world.

Finally, Maeve Windle, a two-time Canada-Wide Science Fair participant, was celebrated for her award-winning climate science project, Sustainable Sorbents: A Novel Approach to CO2 Sequestration. Maeve earned eight awards at the regional SDG Science Fair this year alone.