South Stormont hosts Mayor’s Breakfast

June 5, 2025 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
Comment count:
South Stormont hosts Mayor’s Breakfast
Mayor Bryan McGillis speaking at the breakfast. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Business leaders gathered on May 28 for the 2025 Mayor’s Breakfast, hosted by the Township of South Stormont and the South Stormont Chamber of Commerce. The annual event provided networking opportunities and updates on local economic initiatives.

Mayor Bryan McGillis highlighted key projects including the Ingleside Wastewater Treatment Plant expansion, Plan 279’s Area Development Strategy, and the upcoming Economic Development Strategy and Community Improvement Plan.

“Events like this are more than just a breakfast-they’re about coming together as a community,” said McGillis. “When you get business owners, Township officials, and regional partners in the same room, great conversations happen.”

Attendees also previewed the Chamber’s new website, offering business resources, a member directory, and event listings.

“The Chamber is a vital partner,” said Chris Hemond, the Township’s Economic Development and Communications Coordinator. “We encourage all business owners to get involved.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

<b>Staff Achievements in the United Counties</b>
National News

Staff Achievements in the United Counties

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER