Staff Achievements in the United Counties

June 5, 2025 at 19 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
<b>Staff Achievements in the United Counties</b>
Warden Martin Lang (left) and Peter Young (right), Director of Planning & Economic Development Services for SDG, pose with Lindsay Parisien. (Photo : SDG Counties)

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM
LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Staff were recognized at recent council meetings for their achievements in attaining accreditation in their career paths. Municipal staff work to expand their skillset to ensure they offer the best services to the residents and level of governance they serve.

For SDG Counties, Lindsay Parisien was congratulated on attaining her Registered Professional Planners (RPPs) designation. RPPs are certified planners for public spaces focused on creating diverse communities through actionable plans that benefit communities. Commitment to become a designated RPP is imperative since the certification can take between three and seven years to complete. SDG Counties are sure to benefit from Lindsay’s expertise and vision for the future of the united counties.

In North Glengarry, Josh Decoste achieved his Associate Roads Supervisor accreditation. This level is achieved through hours of hands-on driving experience, along with completing courses in construction and maintenance. Josh has been working towards his goal for four years and the entire team at North Glengarry is proud of his achievement.

Residents living in the united counties will certainly benefit from the efforts of both Lindsay Parisien and Josh Decoste to reach higher levels in their career paths and, in turn, provide expanded services to SDG Counties.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

South Stormont hosts Mayor’s Breakfast
National News

South Stormont hosts Mayor’s Breakfast

JASON SETNYK