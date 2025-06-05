Staff Achievements in the United Counties

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Staff were recognized at recent council meetings for their achievements in attaining accreditation in their career paths. Municipal staff work to expand their skillset to ensure they offer the best services to the residents and level of governance they serve.

For SDG Counties, Lindsay Parisien was congratulated on attaining her Registered Professional Planners (RPPs) designation. RPPs are certified planners for public spaces focused on creating diverse communities through actionable plans that benefit communities. Commitment to become a designated RPP is imperative since the certification can take between three and seven years to complete. SDG Counties are sure to benefit from Lindsay’s expertise and vision for the future of the united counties.

In North Glengarry, Josh Decoste achieved his Associate Roads Supervisor accreditation. This level is achieved through hours of hands-on driving experience, along with completing courses in construction and maintenance. Josh has been working towards his goal for four years and the entire team at North Glengarry is proud of his achievement.

Residents living in the united counties will certainly benefit from the efforts of both Lindsay Parisien and Josh Decoste to reach higher levels in their career paths and, in turn, provide expanded services to SDG Counties.