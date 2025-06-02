Stormont Yacht Club Hosts Sail Past 2025

The 2025 Stormont Yacht Club’s annual Sail Past took place this weekend on Saturday May 17 in the bay in front of the SYC clubhouse. This marks the official start of the sailing season at SYC. It is a signature event at the club where boats form a line on the water in front of the club, and “sail past” and salute the Commodore, Scott Smith, on his boat. Scott looked very royal with the traditional blue suit jacket saluting members as they motored by.

We had little wind this year for the Sail Past, so we had to resort to using our motors. Alas, any chance to get on the water and have some fun, SYC members are game! Once everyone was finished saluting the Commodore, three loud cheers rung out across the bay, Huzzah, Huzzah, Huzzah. (used to express approval or delight, we’ll take both!)

The boats that participated in the SYC Sail Past 2025 were Selestial, Whisperer, Jiggers, No Worries, Mers Soleil, Rythmos, Essoin, Pepper, Cat’s Cradle, Sulphide 1, Karisma, Mary A.

We had the pleasure of the Mayor of South Stormont, Bryan McGillis attending the Sail Past. He was very interested in the event, mingled with everyone and asked members questions.

The Commodore presented the 2025 Seagull Award to two people this year, Linda Hutchinson and Patricia Remillard. Linda and Pat have been working tirelessly to raise the game for our Youth Sail program at SYC. Introducing young minds to the art and beauty of sailing is truly a joy to witness and the Stormont Yacht Club has a rich tradition of this from many past years. Linda and Pat are raising the game considerably this year. It’s very exciting! More information will follow about the Youth Sail Program soon.

Another highlight of the day was when Craig Gleadall presented the Commodore, Scott Smith with a burgee from Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron in Australia from his recent visit. Craig presented the RQYS with a burgee from SYC.

Afterwards, we enjoyed a pirate’s feast in the club house put on by Marjorie McCoy and a dedicated team of volunteers. Many members bought “30 bits and bites”. It was a royal feast, and everyone regaled their stories and travels from the winter and who was doing what on their boats to make them fast for racing season!

The following day, we had the 1st race of the Spring Series. This is one of six races in the Spring Series. The race started with light to moderate winds and all the boats went over the start line without incident. No Worries and Beethoven had a great start and reached the windward mark first. Then it was a long downwind leg to the north side of Sheek Island, then towards the north shore. Once we rounded the north shore mark, the wind started to pick up and it was 8-10 tacks back towards the finish line. At this point it was a race between No Worries, Beethoven and Essoin. Finally, it was No Worries over the line first with a resounding victory, followed by Beethoven and then Essoin for 1, 2, 3 positions. Annie Tremblay, in her Tanzer 26, was new to racing a regular series at SYC and she placed a very respectable 5th.

A great weekend was had by all! You can learn more about the Stormont Yacht Club by visiting their website at https://www.stormontyachtclub.ca/.