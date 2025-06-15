The Power of Partnerships: North Dundas Masons’ Gift Grows!

June 15, 2025 at 10 h 00 min
<b>The Power of Partnerships: North Dundas Masons’ Gift Grows!</b>
Members of the North Dundas Masonic Lodge #320 present a cheque in the total of $13,300 to the WDMH Foundation representatives. Pictured from left to right are Erin Kapcala, Manager of Major and Planned Giving, WDMH Foundation; Andy Naish, V.W. Brother, North Dundas Lodge; Cindy Ault Peters, Executive Director, WDMH Foundation ; Mathew Clark, Brother, North Dundas Lodge; and Tom Clapp, V.W. Brother, North Dundas Lodge . (Photo : submitted photo)

provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation

Thanks to the generosity of the North Dundas Masonic Lodge #320, fundraising for the new Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home is $13,300 closer to the $18 million needed to build and furnish the home!

 

This busy group of men raised $10,000 through local support of their events. They then applied to The Masonic Foundation of Ontario and received a top-up grant of $3,300 to add to their donation.

 

The new home is scheduled to open in September of 2026 and will provide state-of-the-art accommodations and care for 128 residents. This donation will help fund items from flowers to forks to furniture – all for the comfort and well-being of those living there.

 

“The Masonic Foundation of Ontario recognizes and admires the hard work done by the North Dundas Lodge members and donors throughout the community,” noted Thomas Manning, Secretary of the provincial group. “We are pleased to provide a top-up to their fundraising efforts.”

 

“We are honored to contribute to a project that will have such a meaningful impact on the community.” said Tom Clapp, V.W. Brother of the local Lodge. “This new home is important to ensure our community members who need it can live in the home they deserve.”

 

The donation reflects the local Masons’ ongoing commitment to supporting their community. By investing in local long-term care, the organization hopes to inspire others to support the fundraising efforts for the new home as well.

 

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613.774.2422 ext. 6169.

