Top five placings at Skills Canada National Competition

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Two North Glengarry competitors placed in the top five rankings of their respective categories at Skills Canada National Competition held in Regina, Saskatchewan. Lauryn Craig competed in Photography – Post Secondary Level finishing with a 5th place, and Cohen Williams competed in Carpentry – Secondary Level with a 4th place finish.

Skills Canada is the only national, multi-trade competition for students or apprentices. More than 500 competitors attended the event where they would test their abilities in over 40 skilled trades and technology competitions. Skills Canada provides attendees the opportunity to try skilled trades and discover the many career paths available as well as connect with industry professionals looking to hire employees and apprentices in the skilled trades.

Lauryn Craig is a recent graduate from the Photography & Content Creation Program at Algonquin College in Ottawa. Lauryn, from Alexandria, had previously won a gold medal at Skills Ontario to achieve the opportunity to compete in the national competition. Cohen Williams, also from Alexandria, will be graduating from Glengarry District High School this year and heading off to Algonquin College, Perth Campus, in the Heritage Carpentry & Joinery Program. Cohen also won a gold medal at Skills Ontario securing his chance to compete at the recent Skills Canada competition.

“It was a great experience and tough competition. I learned a lot about myself that will help me in setting goals for the future,” said Lauryn Craig. “It was fun to meet competitors from other provinces! It was an honour to be a part of Team Ontario – I met so many nice people throughout the week,” said Lauryn.

Echoing Lauryn’s sentiments, Cohen said, “Being part of Team Ontario was the experience of a lifetime. It was great to get to know people from across the province who are all very good at what they do.” Cohen expressed his appreciation of the event. “I consider myself lucky to have had this opportunity and will look back on it for years to come,” said Cohen. “I would like to thank all my family, teachers, and mentors who helped me get to where I am today. None of this would have been possible without their encouragement and positivity.”

In Ontario and across the country, skilled trades are in high demand. There are over 300 career opportunities and apprenticeships in skilled trades and 54 are classified as Red Seal Trades, which set a professional level of excellence for skilled workers. Skilled trades provide exciting career choices from construction, horticulture, digital technology, heavy equipment and services such as baking & hairstyling. Employers can gain financial support and earn benefits by hiring an apprentice in skilled trades. High Schools and colleges help to promote the varied career paths available to students through the skilled trades, and Ontario needs skilled workers.