Tribute trees in North Glengarry

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Two organizations have approached the Township of North Glengarry, seeking permission to have trees planted in public spaces in North Glengarry. The Maxville & District Chamber of Commerce, along with the Maxville & District Lion’s Club, would like to plant a memorial tree and place a plaque in King George Park in Maxville in honour of Amanda Maloney. Amanda was the owner of Swiss Farm Bakery, a well-loved friend & colleague and great community-minded resident, supporting local businesses, events and individuals. Sadly, Amanda Maloney passed away tragically in March 2025, and this tree will serve to honour her missed presence.

The second tree is being donated by Alexandria Moulding who have requested permission to plant a large maple tree at Island Park. Tradition has seen small pine & spruce saplings handed out by Alexandria Moulding at Canada Day celebrations. This year, the company’s tree donation would contribute to Island Park’s outdoor space and allow all visitors to enjoy its beauty.

The Community Services Department at North Glengarry Township will partner with Alexandria Moulding, the Maxville & District Chamber of Commerce and the Maxville & District Lion’s Club to coordinate planting the trees in the respective parks. To plant a tree is to believe in tomorrow.