5 easy smoothie recipes for post-workout recovery

After a good workout, enjoying a smoothie is a practical and satisfying way to help your body recharge. With the right combination of ingredients, a smoothie can be a delicious snack that fits seamlessly into your post-exercise routine. Here are five easy smoothie recipes to try after your next workout, each featuring simple ingredients and a boost of protein.

1. Strawberry Banana Recovery Smoothie

This classic blend is a favourite for a reason. Creamy, smooth, and packed with flavour, it’s a great option to enjoy after physical activity.

Ingredients:

¾ cup high protein strawberry yogurt

1 ripe banana

½ cup unsweetened oat beverage or milk of your choice

½ cup frozen strawberries

1 tbsp. chia seeds

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy right away.

2. Green Power Smoothie

Get your greens and a touch of sweetness in one refreshing sip. This smoothie is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed anytime after a workout.

Ingredients:

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 cup baby spinach

½ cup frozen mango pieces

½ cup water

1 tbsp. pumpkin seeds

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth. If you prefer a thinner consistency, add a little more water.

3. Berry Oat Refuel Smoothie

Oats add a satisfying texture to this smoothie, while berries bring a burst of colour and flavour.

Ingredients:

½ cup vanilla yogurt

½ cup mixed frozen berries (such as blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries)

¼ cup rolled oats

½ cup unsweetened almond beverage or milk of your choice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until creamy. Serve immediately.

4. Tropical Strawberry Smoothie

Bring a taste of the tropics to your post-workout routine with this bright and fruity smoothie.

Ingredients:

½ cup high protein strawberry yogurt

½ cup frozen pineapple chunks

½ cup frozen mango pieces

½ cup coconut beverage or milk of your choice

Instructions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth and pour into a chilled glass.

5. Chocolate Strawberry Protein Smoothie

For those who enjoy a chocolate twist, this smoothie offers a satisfying blend of cocoa and strawberries.

Ingredients:

¾ cup high protein strawberry yogurt

1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

½ cup frozen strawberries

½ cup unsweetened soy beverage or milk of your choice

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy as a snack after your workout.

Tips for the Perfect Post-Workout Smoothie

Keep it cool: Use frozen fruit or a few ice cubes for a refreshing texture.

Add a boost: Try adding a spoonful of nut butter, flaxseed, or hemp hearts for extra flavour and variety.

Pack ahead: Prepare your ingredients in advance and store them in the freezer for quick blending after your workout.

Stay hydrated: Pair your smoothie with a glass of water to help support your hydration after exercise

Including yogurt in your smoothies is a simple way to add both flavour and a source of protein to your post-workout snack. These recipes are easy to adapt with your favourite fruits, seeds, or beverages, making it simple to enjoy something new each time.