5 easy smoothie recipes for post-workout recovery

July 3, 2025 at 13 h 45 min
Reading time: 4 min 30 s
After a good workout, enjoying a smoothie is a practical and satisfying way to help your body recharge. With the right combination of ingredients, a smoothie can be a delicious snack that fits seamlessly into your post-exercise routine. Here are five easy smoothie recipes to try after your next workout, each featuring simple ingredients and a boost of protein.

1. Strawberry Banana Recovery Smoothie

This classic blend is a favourite for a reason. Creamy, smooth, and packed with flavour, it’s a great option to enjoy after physical activity.

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup high protein strawberry yogurt
  • 1 ripe banana
  • ½ cup unsweetened oat beverage or milk of your choice
  • ½ cup frozen strawberries
  • 1 tbsp. chia seeds

Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy right away.

2. Green Power Smoothie

Get your greens and a touch of sweetness in one refreshing sip. This smoothie is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed anytime after a workout.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 cup baby spinach
  • ½ cup frozen mango pieces
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 tbsp. pumpkin seeds

Instructions:
Blend all ingredients until smooth. If you prefer a thinner consistency, add a little more water.

3. Berry Oat Refuel Smoothie

Oats add a satisfying texture to this smoothie, while berries bring a burst of colour and flavour.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup vanilla yogurt
  • ½ cup mixed frozen berries (such as blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries)
  • ¼ cup rolled oats
  • ½ cup unsweetened almond beverage or milk of your choice

Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until creamy. Serve immediately.

4. Tropical Strawberry Smoothie

Bring a taste of the tropics to your post-workout routine with this bright and fruity smoothie.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup high protein strawberry yogurt
  • ½ cup frozen pineapple chunks
  • ½ cup frozen mango pieces
  • ½ cup coconut beverage or milk of your choice

Instructions:
Blend all ingredients until smooth and pour into a chilled glass.

5. Chocolate Strawberry Protein Smoothie

For those who enjoy a chocolate twist, this smoothie offers a satisfying blend of cocoa and strawberries.

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup high protein strawberry yogurt
  • 1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ½ cup frozen strawberries
  • ½ cup unsweetened soy beverage or milk of your choice

Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy as a snack after your workout.

Tips for the Perfect Post-Workout Smoothie

  • Keep it cool: Use frozen fruit or a few ice cubes for a refreshing texture.
  • Add a boost: Try adding a spoonful of nut butter, flaxseed, or hemp hearts for extra flavour and variety.
  • Pack ahead: Prepare your ingredients in advance and store them in the freezer for quick blending after your workout.
  • Stay hydrated: Pair your smoothie with a glass of water to help support your hydration after exercise

Including yogurt in your smoothies is a simple way to add both flavour and a source of protein to your post-workout snack. These recipes are easy to adapt with your favourite fruits, seeds, or beverages, making it simple to enjoy something new each time.

