5 easy smoothie recipes for post-workout recovery

After a good workout, enjoying a smoothie is a practical and satisfying way to help your body recharge. With the right combination of ingredients, a smoothie can be a delicious snack that fits seamlessly into your post-exercise routine. Here are five easy smoothie recipes to try after your next workout, each featuring simple ingredients and a boost of protein.
1. Strawberry Banana Recovery Smoothie
This classic blend is a favourite for a reason. Creamy, smooth, and packed with flavour, it’s a great option to enjoy after physical activity.
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup high protein strawberry yogurt
- 1 ripe banana
- ½ cup unsweetened oat beverage or milk of your choice
- ½ cup frozen strawberries
- 1 tbsp. chia seeds
Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into a glass and enjoy right away.
2. Green Power Smoothie
Get your greens and a touch of sweetness in one refreshing sip. This smoothie is easy to prepare and can be enjoyed anytime after a workout.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup baby spinach
- ½ cup frozen mango pieces
- ½ cup water
- 1 tbsp. pumpkin seeds
Instructions:
Blend all ingredients until smooth. If you prefer a thinner consistency, add a little more water.
3. Berry Oat Refuel Smoothie
Oats add a satisfying texture to this smoothie, while berries bring a burst of colour and flavour.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup vanilla yogurt
- ½ cup mixed frozen berries (such as blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries)
- ¼ cup rolled oats
- ½ cup unsweetened almond beverage or milk of your choice
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until creamy. Serve immediately.
4. Tropical Strawberry Smoothie
Bring a taste of the tropics to your post-workout routine with this bright and fruity smoothie.
Ingredients:
- ½ cup high protein strawberry yogurt
- ½ cup frozen pineapple chunks
- ½ cup frozen mango pieces
- ½ cup coconut beverage or milk of your choice
Instructions:
Blend all ingredients until smooth and pour into a chilled glass.
5. Chocolate Strawberry Protein Smoothie
For those who enjoy a chocolate twist, this smoothie offers a satisfying blend of cocoa and strawberries.
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup high protein strawberry yogurt
- 1 tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
- ½ cup frozen strawberries
- ½ cup unsweetened soy beverage or milk of your choice
Instructions:
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Enjoy as a snack after your workout.
Tips for the Perfect Post-Workout Smoothie
- Keep it cool: Use frozen fruit or a few ice cubes for a refreshing texture.
- Add a boost: Try adding a spoonful of nut butter, flaxseed, or hemp hearts for extra flavour and variety.
- Pack ahead: Prepare your ingredients in advance and store them in the freezer for quick blending after your workout.
- Stay hydrated: Pair your smoothie with a glass of water to help support your hydration after exercise
Including yogurt in your smoothies is a simple way to add both flavour and a source of protein to your post-workout snack. These recipes are easy to adapt with your favourite fruits, seeds, or beverages, making it simple to enjoy something new each time.