Décor Drapbec: Your Premier Supplier of Hospital Tracks, Accessories, and Parts in Québec and Eastern Ontario

When it comes to supplying high quality hospital track, curtains and their accompanying accessories, Décor Drapbec is a name synonymous with quality and reliability. Since 19080 they have been a leading supplier of hospital curtain tracks and parts to publich and private healthcare professionals across Québec and Eastern Ontario.

Why Choose Décor Drapbec?

Décor Drapbec has become the trusted choice for healthcare facilities for several reasons:

Uncompromising Quality and Compliance

All products meet stringent health and safety standards, including NFPA-701 for fire retardancy, ensuring both safety and effectiveness.

The curtains and tracks are designed for easy cleaning and maintenance, critical for preventing infection spread—a top priority in any medical environment.

Extensive Range of Products

As distributor of the ever popular MTS Medical Track System we offer a comprehensive line of curtains, tracks, and accessories, for both medical facilities and sanitary rooms. Décor Drapbec provides solutions tailored to the unique needs of patient rooms, examination cubicles, and emergency rooms.

Customized Configuration of Your Hospital Track

Décor Drapbec’s aluminum hospital tracks are top-of-the-line and designed to meet your specific configuration and space requirements. By working closely with our sales representatives, healthcare facilities can achieve a precise fit, ensuring that the hospital rail system aligns perfectly with the unique layout of the space. Whether you need precise measurements, angles, or curves, our custom-made hospital rail system is sold by the foot, so you get exactly what you need—nothing more, nothing less.

Local Expertise with a Focus on the Seaway Valley and Community

As a Montréal owned and operated family business well rooted in serving hospitals and clinics throughout Québec, Eastern Ontario, and the Seaway Valley, Décor Drapbec offers an excellent understanding of the needs of local healthcare professionals. This regional expertise ensures responsive and personalized service, making Décor Drapbec a smart choice partner for healthcare facilities requiring said services in the area.

Tailored Solutions for Every Facility

At Décor Drapbec, we understand that no two healthcare facilities are the same. Whether you’re managing a large hospital or a small clinic serving a rural community, our custom solutions are designed to specifically meet your exact needs. We offer tailored consultation services where our experts work closely with your team to assess the spatial and functional requirements of your facility.

Unmatched Customer Support

Beyond providing top-quality products, Décor Drapbec prides itself on delivering unmatched customer support. From the initial consultation to the final installation, and even after-sales service, our team is with you every step of the way. Decor Drapbec distributes and manufactures an entire range of parts and accessories, including curved medico tracks, curtain sliders for hospital tracks, tips and lids, beams, ceiling mounts, suspension rods and more.

We are able to add logos to your curtain and offer one of the area’s widest range of fabrics and colours made specifically to match your environments surroundings.

Serving Québec, Eastern Ontario and the Seaway Valley Region

For healthcare facilities in Cornwall and the Seaway region, Décor Drapbec’s commitment to quality, safety, and community support makes them the premier choice for hospital curtains, tracks, and accessories.

By choosing Décor Drapbec, you align with a company that values the well-being of the community, ensuring your facility meets the highest standards of care and comfort.