DELTA®-DRAIN Membrane for Basement Foundation Waterproofing

When it comes to the construction industry, protecting foundations from water and moisture is a top priority. Poor basement foundation waterproofing can cause major damage and affect a building’s durability.

The DELTA®-DRAIN membrane is the perfect solution for safeguarding against water seepage in residential and light commercial buildings. Discover how this system can transform the way your foundations are protected.

Problem: The Dangers of Inadequate Drainage

Water is one of the main degradation factors for any structure in direct contact with the ground. When water accumulates at the bottom of the exterior foundation wall, it builds up pressure, which can cause the water to seep inside. Without proper drainage, water at ground level can:

Increase hydrostatic pressure on foundation walls , creating entry points for water and moisture.

Cause infiltrations and leaks , which can lead to structural damage and mold growth over time.

Alter the durability of construction materials , leading to expensive fixes and compromising structural integrity.

In Quebec, spring snowmelt is a critical period for building and home foundations. This phenomenon increases hydrostatic pressure on foundation walls and increases the risk of infiltration, especially if the drainage system is not functioning adequately or is not maintained properly. This thaw period can cause significant damage to foundations if adequate drainage measures are not put in place.

To avoid these complications, a high-performing and suitable system is essential for concrete foundations and basement walls.

Solution: A Waterproofing System for Foundations

The DELTA®-DRAIN is a waterproofing material designed to effectively manage water flow around foundations. It is made of high-density polyethylene and offers an optimal solution to keep the water away, by creating channels that allow it to flow away from the structure.

How a Waterproofing Membrane Works

The DELTA®-DRAIN membrane uses a honeycomb structure to create channels that allow water to flow to a drainage point. This system considerably reduces hydrostatic pressure on foundation walls, preventing water infiltration.

By providing effective drainage, the membrane helps manage large volumes of water, even during heavy rainfall. This ensures that water does not accumulate around foundations by directing it toward the drains.

Applications in Construction

This system is suitable for residential and light commercial construction. Whether for homes or commercial buildings, the DELTA®-DRAIN offers long-lasting protection against water and humidity.

Professional Installation for Optimum Waterproofing

The installation of this type of membrane requires specific expertise and specialized equipment to guarantee optimum performance. Proper installation of the membrane is crucial for efficient drainage and to minimize the chances of water seepage.

For basement foundation waterproofing, Béton Fondation Plus offers proper installation of the DELTA®-DRAIN membrane, ensuring code-compliance at every step. Doing business with a team of professionals guarantees optimum protection for your foundation, providing peace of mind.

The Benefits of the DELTA® Membrane

In addition to its exceptional drainage capacity, the DELTA®-DRAIN membrane offers several key benefits:

Durability and strength: Made from robust materials, it withstands environmental pressures and humid conditions.

Long-term economy: By protecting foundations from seepage, it reduces repair and maintenance costs.

Easy installation: The system is relatively simple to install and can be customized to meet the specific needs of every project. However, it requires professional installation to adhere to building code.

Investing in a quality drainage system is essential to ensure the durability and stability of your building. Faced with moisture and hydrostatic pressure, the DELTA®-DRAIN membrane offers a comprehensive solution to protect foundations against water damage.