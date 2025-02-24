Dui charges in Quebec: what Ontario drivers need to know

Every year, many Ontario residents travel to Montreal for business, leisure, or to visit family and friends. But what happens if you’re charged with impaired driving while on the Quebec side of the border?

Quebec’s DUI laws are strict, and the consequences can be severe—even for out-of-province drivers. If you are arrested for impaired driving in Quebec while heading to or from Montreal, it’s crucial to understand your legal rights and options.

Charged Ontario drivers will face Quebec’s strict dui laws if charged and found guilty

Unlike Ontario, where DUI cases are handled under both federal law and provincial regulations, Quebec enforces a zero-tolerance policy for certain drivers, including those with learner’s permits or those under 22. The legal blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit remains 0.08 percent, but penalties can apply even at lower levels if impairment is suspected.

Possible consequences of a dui charge in Quebec

If you’re an Ontario driver charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in Quebec, you could face:

License suspension —even in Ontario, as Quebec authorities notify the Ministry of Transportation.

—even in Ontario, as Quebec authorities notify the Ministry of Transportation. Heavy fines and fees —which may be higher than those in Ontario.

—which may be higher than those in Ontario. Criminal record —a conviction could impact travel, employment, and insurance.

—a conviction could impact travel, employment, and insurance. Vehicle seizure—police can impound your car in some cases.

A dui conviction can affect your life in many ways

A DUI charge is not just a minor traffic offense—it carries significant legal and personal consequences. A criminal record resulting from a DUI can:

Affect your ability to travel —A DUI conviction may result in being denied entry to certain countries, including the United States.

—A DUI conviction may result in being denied entry to certain countries, including the United States. Impact your employment —Many employers conduct background checks, and a DUI record could limit career opportunities, particularly for jobs that involve driving or security clearance.

—Many employers conduct background checks, and a DUI record could limit career opportunities, particularly for jobs that involve driving or security clearance. Increase insurance premiums —A DUI conviction often leads to dramatically higher car insurance rates or even the cancellation of your policy.

—A DUI conviction often leads to dramatically higher car insurance rates or even the cancellation of your policy. Result in restricted driving privileges—In some cases, drivers may be required to install an ignition interlock device in their vehicle at their own expense to regain driving privileges.

The financial burden of a DUI conviction also extends beyond fines. Court fees, towing and impound costs, mandatory rehabilitation programs, and legal expenses can add up to thousands of dollars, making it a costly mistake that extends far beyond the courtroom.

Why you need a Montreal based criminal lawyer

If you or someone you know is charged with DUI in Quebec, it’s critical to seek legal representation from a Montreal criminal lawyer with experience in cross-border DUI defense. Unlike in Ontario, DUI cases in Quebec are handled differently, and local expertise is essential… if not crucial.

Steven Slimovitch, a seasoned criminal defence lawyer, has successfully defended Ontario drivers facing DUI charges in Quebec courts. His understanding of both provincial and federal DUI laws ensures that clients receive a strong defense tailored to their unique case.

What to do if you’re charged with dui in Quebec

Stay calm and cooperate—Avoid arguing with law enforcement. Anything you say can be used against you. Do not plead guilty right away—You have the right to a defense, and DUI cases can sometimes be challenged based on procedure or evidence. Contact a lawyer immediately—The sooner you speak with a qualified DUI defense lawyer in Montreal, the better your chances of reducing or avoiding severe penalties.

Avoiding dui trouble when driving to Montreal

Plan ahead —If drinking, arrange for a designated driver or alternative transport.

—If drinking, arrange for a designated driver or alternative transport. Know Quebec’s rules —Certain drivers, like those under 22, must maintain a 0.00 BAC .

—Certain drivers, like those under 22, must maintain a . Be cautious with prescription medications—Quebec police can charge drivers for impairment due to drugs or medication, even if legally prescribed.

Need Legal Help for a DUI in Quebec? Contact a Montreal Criminal Lawyer Today

If you or a loved one has been charged with DUI in Quebec while traveling from Cornwall or another part of the Seaway region, don’t wait to get the right legal representation. Steven Slimovitch has extensive experience handling cross-border DUI cases and can help protect your rights.

Contact Steven Slimovitch today to discuss your case and explore your options.