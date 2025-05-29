How to Plan Your Trips Abroad When You Have Pets Heading abroad is exciting, but it can also be stressful when you have a pet at home. Whether you’re gone for a weekend or several weeks, planning ahead ensures your furry companion is safe, happy, and well cared for while you’re away. Here’s how to organize everything smoothly so you can travel with peace of mind.

Prepare Your Pet’s Stay in Advance

When you’re planning a trip, don’t forget your furry friend. If you’re looking for dog grooming in Laval, book it early to align with travel plans. Find a trusted pet sitter, kennel, or pet hotel. Check reviews, visit in person, and meet the staff. Confirm your pet’s food, toys, and any medications are packed and labeled properly.

Consult Your Veterinarian Before Departure

Get your pet examined by a vet to ensure they’re healthy before your departure. Update required vaccinations and ensure microchip information is current. Ask the vet for travel tips or stress-reducing treatments if needed. Leave clear health instructions with their caretaker. Request a printed copy of the pet’s medical record in case of emergencies while you’re away.

Choose Between Pet Sitting or Boarding

Decide if it’s better to hire a pet sitter or opt for boarding. Sitters allow your pet to stay in their familiar environment. Boarding facilities offer 24/7 supervision and socialization. If you choose a sitter, ensure they’re certified and experienced. If the boarding option feels right, check that the facility is clean, safe, and has emergency protocols.

Meet and Test Your Sitter or Boarding Option

Arrange a meeting before leaving town. Spend time introducing your pet to the sitter or facility staff. Do a trial day or overnight stay. This helps reduce stress for everyone during your actual trip. Communication is key—exchange emergency contacts and create a daily care schedule.

Keep Daily Routines Consistent

Pets feel safest with routines. Ask caretakers to follow your feeding, walking, and playtime schedule. Provide your pet’s usual bedding or blanket for comfort. Use the same food and treats to avoid digestive issues. Leave instructions on commands your pet knows to ensure good behavior continues even while you’re away.

Stay Connected While You’re Away

Choose caretakers who offer regular updates. Daily photos or quick video calls help ease your mind. Make sure your contact information is accessible and updated. Having a communication plan in place helps prevent misunderstandings and ensures your pet is well cared for. Trusting updates allows you to enjoy your vacation worry-free.

Arrange Safe Pet Transportation If Needed

If your pet needs to travel locally to a sitter or kennel, ensure transport is secure. Use a car-safe crate or harness if driving. Avoid public transport unless your pet is very comfortable with crowds. Double-check that your pet has ID tags on their collar and is microchipped properly. Confirm the agreed location and timing for drop-off and pick-up.

Have a Backup Plan Just in Case

Unforeseen issues can arise. Always have a backup caretaker ready. Ensure this person knows your pet and has a copy of care instructions. Leave funds for unexpected vet visits. Make sure your primary sitter knows how to contact the backup if necessary. A solid contingency plan brings peace of mind throughout your travels.