The Power of an Accent Wall (And How to Use It Right)

A bold accent wall can completely transform a room—no major renovation needed. Whether it’s a splash of deep navy, a textured finish, or a shimmering metal panel, an accent wall grabs attention and adds personality. It’s one of the simplest and most effective ways to give a space identity without overwhelming it.

What is an accent wall?

An accent wall is one wall in a room that looks different from the others. It may be a different colour, material, or design. Its job? To draw the eye and anchor the room’s design. It adds visual interest, depth, and sometimes even a bit of drama.

Choosing the right wall to highlight

Not every wall is fit for the spotlight. You want to pick the one that already draws natural attention—like the wall behind your bed, sofa, or fireplace. Avoid walls with windows or doors, as these features can interrupt the flow of your design.

Colour or texture? Why not both?

When choosing a look for your accent wall, you have options:

Bold paint : Think deep greens, burnt oranges, or navy blues.

Wallpaper : Go floral, geometric, or even a mural.

Textured materials : Wood slats, bricks, or concrete can add a tactile dimension.

Metal finishes : For a contemporary edge, a metal wall laminate sheet can make your space shine—literally and figuratively.



The key is balance. If your accent wall is bold in colour, keep your furniture and accessories more muted. If you’re using texture or metallics, play with lighting to make it pop.

Lighting: Your accent wall’s best friend

Lighting can make or break your accent wall. Natural light can show off depth and detail, while well-placed fixtures—like spotlights or wall sconces—can enhance texture and shine. For metallic finishes, lighting becomes crucial to avoid glare and ensure warmth.

Accent walls in every room

Accent walls aren’t just for living rooms. Here’s how they work in different spaces:

Bedroom : A dark wall behind your headboard creates a cosy, dramatic backdrop.

Kitchen : Use patterned tile or textured laminate for a splashback that wows.

Bathroom : Waterproof materials like tile or laminate work wonders for a spa-like feel.

Office : A bold wall behind your desk can set the tone and boost creativity.

Hallway : Even a narrow space can feel dynamic with a textured feature wall.

How to avoid common mistakes

Too many accents : One per room, max. More than that can overwhelm the senses. Wrong wall choice : Make sure the wall you highlight adds to the flow, not fights it. Ignoring the rest of the decor : Your accent wall should harmonise with your furniture, not clash with it. Poor material choice : Some materials don’t age well in humid or high-traffic areas. Always choose durable and context-appropriate finishes.

The eco-friendly edge

A unique and sustainable choice for an accent wall is a living plant wall. These vertical gardens bring a lush, natural touch indoors while also improving air quality.

Perfect for well-lit spaces, plant walls can be made with live greenery or low-maintenance preserved moss. They add texture, colour, and a calming vibe—proving that style and sustainability can go hand in hand.

The accent wall as self-expression

Your home should reflect who you are. An accent wall is a perfect canvas to show your style—whether that’s minimalist and sleek, vibrant and bohemian, or refined and classic. Don’t be afraid to take risks here. Paint can always be changed, wallpaper can be peeled, and materials like laminate can be updated as trends evolve.