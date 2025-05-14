Why Designers Are Falling in Love with FENIX Surfaces

In the ever-evolving world of interior design, materials that blend aesthetics with innovation are in high demand. Since its debut in 2013, FENIX® has swiftly become a go-to for designers seeking style, durability, and cutting-edge performance. With its ultra-matte appearance, silky feel, and resistance to fingerprints and scratches, it delivers both beauty and function—making it a standout in contemporary interiors.

How FENIX® is made

FENIX® surfaces are composed of over 60% paper and 30–40% thermosetting resins. Through a heat-and-pressure process, these materials are bonded into a durable, non-porous sheet. What makes it truly unique, is its final finish: a multilayer coating treated with next-generation acrylic resins and hardened via Electron Beam Curing.

This proprietary technology creates a surface that feels luxurious, is resistant to everyday wear, and offers consistent visual quality—ideal for both residential and commercial interiors.

Matte finish with a purpose

One of the most distinctive qualities is its ultra-low reflectivity. With gloss levels as low as 8–16 at an 85° angle, the surface diffuses light softly, creating a serene and visually comforting environment. This makes it perfect for settings where subtle elegance and reduced glare are priorities.

But the appeal is not just visual. The soft-touch finish gives FENIX® an inviting tactility that enhances user experience in spaces like kitchens, bathrooms, and workspaces.

Built for everyday life

The brand offers more than visual sophistication. Its practical benefits make it exceptionally suited for high-traffic areas. The surface resists smudges, scratches, and exposure to household cleaners. It’s also anti-static and water-repellent, meaning less maintenance and longer-lasting visual appeal.

What truly sets it apart is its ability to self-repair micro-scratches through heat—restoring surface integrity without the need for replacement or heavy refinishing.

Italian craftsmanship with a global reach

FENIX® is produced at two leading facilities: Arpa Industriale in Bra, Italy, and Formica Corporation in St. Jean, Quebec, Canada. This global production ensures consistent quality and availability across markets, while staying true to its Italian design roots.

Tailored options for diverse needs

FENIX® is available in three distinct lines, each offering the core performance characteristics but with unique advantages:

NTM® : The original surface with ultra-matte, fingerprint-resistant properties.



NTA® : A metallic finish with the same softness and scratch resistance, thanks to a true metal layer integrated into the structure.



NTM Bloom® : An eco-forward option using Bloom technology to reduce phenol in resins by 50%, incorporating lignin for a greener formulation.



Each range supports a wide colour palette, offering designers creative flexibility for a variety of applications.

Designed for health and safety

It meets Greenguard GOLD standards for low chemical emissions, ensuring it’s safe for indoor use in schools, healthcare, and home settings. NSF certification confirms its suitability for use in food-related applications, and select variants meet IMO MED and EU food contact regulations.

Fire-resistant grades are also available.

Performance that lasts

These surfaces aren’t just attractive—they’re built to endure. The thermal healing process allows superficial micro-scratches to be repaired with heat, preserving the finish even after extended use. This repair process can be repeated multiple times without affecting the material’s structure.

Routine cleaning requires nothing more than a damp cloth and mild detergent, making upkeep simple and cost-effective over time.

Explore more on FENIX and dive into the innovation behind Bloom Technology.