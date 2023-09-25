Well that’s a wrap on the 2023 AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic.

The organizing committee would like to take this chance to thank all of our wonderful volunteers (Drivers, Kitchen Staff, Ticket agents, on-ice officials, livestream IT crew, support team), bartenders, ice making crew, sponsors, participants and fans.

Special thanks to AMJ Campbell as title sponsors, Cogeco YourTv, Jet Ice, the City of Cornwall, Cornwall Tourism, Labatt, Tim Horton’s, Bayer Crop Science, The Counties of SDG, Lost Villages Brewery and the over 35 local companies who sponsored teams. This is a world-class event because of your contributions.

We think Shorty would be proud.

See you all in 2024 for the biggest and best Shorty.