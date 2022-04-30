240 gymnasts compete at the Cotton Candy Classic in Cornwall

The Cornwall Gymnastics Club (CGC) held its 3rd provincial qualifying gymnastics meet on April 23 and 24, attracting athletes from Ottawa, Kingston, Kanata, Orleans, and Gloucester.

Registrations for the 3rd Annual Cotton Candy Classic doubled since the last meet in 2020, and the number of spectators was estimated at 750+ over the two-day event.

“The positive energy in our gym was phenomenal,” said Loree Lalonde, the meet director. “It’s exciting to host an event that puts exciting athleticism on display.”

Eight teams, including the CGC, competed in vault, bars, beam, and floor events. Senator Bernadette Clement, MP Eric Duncan, and Mayor Glen Grant all attended the event and took part in handing out awards to the athletes.

From the CGC, 23 gymnasts demonstrated their talents with impressive results.

Violet Ruest, Level 3, Age 9 (10th all-around); Rosie Pulfer, Level 3, Age 10 placed 6th on vault and 8th on bars; Level 3, Age 13: Mia Brunet placed 3rd on vault and 8th on beam; Level 3, Age 14-15: Harleigh Keeler placed 1st on vault, 7th on bars, 8th on beam, 6th on floor, and 7th all-around; Level 4, Age 9-10: Emma Seguin placed 7th on bars, 5th on beam, 7th on floor, and 7th all-around, while her teammate, Mia Legault placed 5th on vault; Level 4, Age 11: Aleya Smith placed 7th on vault, 8th on bars, 6th on beam, 6th on floor, and 7th all-around; Level 4, Age 14-15: Kayla Pressault placed 1st on vault, 1st on beam, 6th on floor, and 2nd all-around; Level 5, Age 12-14: Gwendolyn Blackadder placed 5th on vault, 4th on bars, 4th on beam, 2nd on floor, and 3rd all-around.

This year, the Cotton Candy Classic also featured competition for the Xcel division, a USA Gymnastic program that is relatively new to Ontario.

Xcel Bronze, Age 9-10: Maya Maloney placed 1st on vault, 2nd on bars, 7th beam, 1st on floor, and 2nd all-around; Lyla Demerchant placed 6th on vault, 6th on bars, 2nd on beam, 3rd on floor, and 5th all-around; Kendall Thompson placed 4th on vault, 4th on bars, 6th on beam, 6th on floor and 8th all-around. Xcel Bronze, Age 11-12: Raeya McNally placed 6th on vault, 1st on bars, 2nd on beam, 1st on floor, and 1st all-around; Ekam Riar placed 5th on vault, 6th on bars, 3rd on beam, 5th on floor and 8th all-around. Xcel Silver, Age 11-13: Iliana Lacroix placed 3rd on vault, 5th on bars, 3rd on beam, 5th on floor, and 5th all-around; Charlee Wilson placed 5th on vault, 6th on bars, 4th on beam, 4th on floor and 6th all-around. Xcel Gold, Age 13-15: Lili Kaz placed 1st on vault, 2nd on bars, 1st on beam, 1st on vault, and 1st all-around; Alexis Quesnel placed 3rd on vault, 3rd on bars, 3rd on beam, 2nd on floor, and 3rd all-around.

“We thank all the athletes, coaches, families, and judges from Gymnastics Ontario for supporting the Cotton Candy Classic,” said Lalonde. “And of course, this large event would not be possible without our incredible organizing committee, our army of volunteers, and our generous sponsors. We truly have an incredible community.”