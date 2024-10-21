 A Big Thank You to the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall! 

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site, www.cornwallkin.com.

The recent donation to Cornwall Curling Club Little Rock’s Curling Program of $ 2,000 falls under the enhancement of youth thrust of our strategy. CCC was thrilled to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Kinsmen Club Of Cornwall for their unwavering support and generosity towards the Cornwall Curling Club Youth Development Program!

This year, thanks to your incredible donation of “speed traps,” the young curlers now have access to invaluable tools that will enhance their understanding of weight delivery in the game. This equipment will be instrumental in their growth and skill development on the ice. Kinsmen continued patronage makes a world of difference, and the CCC are profoundly grateful for Kinsmen support.

The Little Rock’s Curling program’s objective is to increase the number of youths participating in curling by providing youth the opportunity to learn the game of curling with the most up to date technology.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events and our other fundraising events.