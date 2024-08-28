A Triumphant Triathlon in Cornwall

The Cornwall Triathlon took place on August 25, 2024,offering participants a variety of races, including the Olympic Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, Sprint Duathlon, Try-a-Tri, and a 5K run. The event started at l’Heritage High School and took athletes through Cornwall’s scenic waterfront, utilizing the St. Lawrence River for the swim portion and winding through the city for the bike and run courses. This event attracted athletes across Ontario, Quebec, Canada, and the United States.

Race Director Natasha Pozega, participating in her first year on the organizing committee after competing last year, expressed her excitement and admiration for the event’s organization and community support. “This is my first year with the committee. Last year, I was one of the competitors. I loved it, and that’s why I wanted to join the committee thisyear. I thought it was a well-run event,” she said.

Pozega emphasized the dedication of the volunteers and theextensive planning required to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants, noting, “We have some incredible sponsors in our community. We have great volunteers and a committee.”

For the results, Nick Cosman (2:01:17) and Tia Russell(2:24:47) topped the Olympic Triathlon categories, while Jasmin Aggarwal (1:09:33) and Mathieu Despatie (1:09:38) were victorious in the Sprint Triathlon. The Sprint Duathlon saw Yves Filion (1:04:36) and Clara Sénéchal (1:12:07) taking the top spots, while Devin Janssen (35:08) and PhilippaWestwell (42:56) led the Try-a-Tri event. The 5K run was dominated by Dylan Gillespie (18:56) in the men’s category, with Joanne Parker (23:26) finishing first among the women.

Joanne Parker, who secured the fastest female time in the 5Krun, shared her excitement: “I feel great because that’s what I wanted to do. I came out wanting to beat my record.” Parker, who frequently runs 5Ks, pushed herself to sprint the entire distance this time, saying, ” I do 5Ks every day, so this was just me straight out of the gate, a full-out sprint 5K. I don’t do those very often.”

The triathlon was a thrilling and successful celebration of fitness, competition, and community support.