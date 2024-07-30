Bob Thompson Court unveiled

Over 200 people gathered recently as the Township of South Stormont held a dedication ceremony officially naming a newly constructed outdoor basketball facility in Ingleside after Bob Thompson, a well known community volunteer and retired teacher at the former Rothwell-Osnabruck High School.

“We are honoured to be here today to celebrate Bob for his dedication to his community and the sport of basketball,” said Mayor Bryan McGillis said. “Thompson Court will be space for the community to continue Bob’s passion for the game and we could think of nobody more deserving to have their name associated with this facility.”

Following the ceremony, those in attendance enjoyed cake and refreshments as some took part in a basketball game with Bob Thompson on the sideline blowing his whistle and refereeing the friendly scrimmage. Bob graciously accepted the honour of his name being tied to a new basketball court that he suggested will allow future generations to enjoy the sport that he has dedicated so many volunteer hours to help build at the local level. He was joined at the ceremony by his wife Helen, their two daughters and their families who made the trip from New Zealand and St. Louis, Missouri.

Bob Thompson’s name has been synonymous with the sport of basketball across Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry for over 40 years. A resident of Ingleside, he has volunteered his time to grow the sport at the local level and is respected as a founder, coach, and dedicated builder. Bob has coached all levels of boys’ and girls’ teams throughout his teaching career at Rothwell-Osnabruck School and continued to do so throughout his retirement. He has also collaborated with both the school board and township to operate development basketball camps for over 25 years and was the founder of the Upper Canada Ice Program in the late 1990s. He has been recognized with several coaching achievement awards, named the South Stormont Volunteer of the Year recipient in 2009, received the 2014 OFSAA Leadership Award for Basketball, and was the founding President of the South Stormont Sports Hall of Fame in 2006. Thompson was later inducted as a Coach/Builder in the same Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2016.

The newly constructed basketball court in the Ingleside Community Park was funded by the Township of South Stormont with the support of a donation received by the former ODHS/R-O School Reunion Committee. Construction of the court was completed in August 2023 and during the regular meeting of South Stormont Council on May 22, 2024, a By-law was unanimously passed to officially name this facility “Thompson Court” in honour of Bob’s achievements and longstanding volunteer efforts in the sport of basketball