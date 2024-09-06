Braves Overcome Colts’ Early Three-Goal Lead

September 6, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Cornwall Colts forward Bradley Fraser opened the scoring on the power play in the first period during Thursday night’s game. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Brockville Braves 5-3 in their third pre-season game at Ed Lumley Arena on September 5, 2024, continuingtheir winless streak. The Colts started strong, leading 3-0 by the end of the first period with goals from Bradley Fraser, Tristan Miron, and Brayden Bowen.

However, Brockville took over in the second period, netting two goals from Grady Spicer and Peter Legostaev. In the third period, KimaniEccleston, Liam Reid, and Jesse Lumsden completed Brockville’s comeback, with Lumsden securing the win with an empty-net goal.

Cornwall goalie Gelvin Melcher stopped 43 of 47 shots, whileBrockville’s Ethan Simpson made 31 saves. Cornwall’s pre-season record now stands at 0-3, with previous losses coming from back-to-back games against the Hawkesbury Hawks.

