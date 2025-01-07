Carey Terrance Jr. Wins Gold with Team USA

Cornwall, Ontario, got an exciting preview of the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship as the Cornwall Civic Complex hosted a sold-out exhibition game on December 3 where Team USA defeated Finland 5-2. The highlight for local fans was the return of Carey Terrance Jr., a standout from Akwesasne, representing Team USA, who would go on to win gold in a rematch against Finland.

The United States secured a dramatic 4-3 overtime victory over Finland to win the gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship before 16,822 fans at the Canadian Tire Centre on January 5, 2025. Teddy Stiga (Nashville Predators) scored his only shot of the tournament at 8:04 of overtime, breaking a 3-3 tie after a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. The victory marked the U.S.’s first back-to-back golds and seventh championship in 21 years.

In the Cornwall exhibition game, Terrance dazzled the crowd with a stunning backhand goal late in the second period, electrifying the arena where he grew up playing hockey. “Scoring here, so close to home, in front of this crowd was an incredible feeling,” said Terrance, whose journey from the Akwesasne Rapids to becoming an NHL prospect for the Anaheim Ducks has inspired the community.

Terrance scored 2 goals in 7 games for Team USA during the IIHF World Junior Championship tournament and 26 points in 29 games with the Erie Otters of the OHL so far this season. Mayor Justin Towndale praised Terrance’s achievements, calling him a star who continues to shine on the international stage.