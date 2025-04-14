Carey Terrance signs with the Ducks

April 14, 2025 — Changed at 12 h 15 min on April 14, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Carey Terrance signs with the Ducks
Carey Terrance fires a backhand shot off the post during a breakaway scoring opportunity for Team USA in their exhibition game against Finland at the Cornwall Civic Complex in December. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Carey Terrance has officially taken the next step in his hockey journey, signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks. The 19-year-old center from Akwesasne was selected 59th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft and spent this past season as captain of the Erie Otters in the OHL.

Terrance, who tallied 39 points in 45 games despite missing time due to injury, also made a name for himself on the international stage. He was a key contributor to Team USA’s back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Championships.

Terrance grew up playing minor hockey with the Akwesasne Rapids and other local teams, often hitting the ice at the Civic Complex.

With a pro contract now inked and a bright future ahead, Terrance continues to represent his roots with pride as a member of the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne, a cross-border community of approximately 12,000 people spanning parts of New York, Ontario, and Quebec. His selection in the 2023 NHL Draft made him just the ninth skater from the Mohawk Nation to be drafted into the NHL.

