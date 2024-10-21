CCVS Hosts Second Annual Student vs. Alumni Basketball Game

The Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School (CCVS) hosted its second annual student versus alumni basketball game on October 11. The game was a thrilling contest, with the student team narrowly defeating the alumni 67-64. The event brought together current students and past players for a spirited competition, showcasing school spirit and the pride of the CCVS basketball community.

Ryan Seale, an alumnus and senior boys’ basketball coach at CCVS, organized the event. “When I was at CCVS, basketball was a big source of pride for us as students. We wanted to create events like this to show the current students that school can be fun and create lasting memories,” Seale said. He emphasized the importance of connecting current students with alumni to help them appreciate their time at school.

Grade 12 student and CCVS basketball player Zayden St. Germain, whose goal is to continue playing basketball at the university level, enjoyed the experience of playing against former teammates. “It was really fun to play against some of the guys I won a championship with last year,” he said. “It’s always a nice change to have that friendly banter and compete against them instead of playing together.”

The gymnasium stands were filled with enthusiastic students and staff, cheering loudly and enjoying the game from start to finish.