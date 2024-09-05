Char-Lan Skating Club recognized nationally as leader in its community

The Char-Lan Skating Club (CLSC), celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024, was acclaimed winner of the 2024 Skate Canada National Club Award for its forward-thinking programs and community service.

Char-Lan is the first Ontario club to win this recognition. The Club’s president, Stephanie Slinger, was invited to the annual spring Skate Canada Ice Summit, this year held in Vancouver, B.C., where board members, industry leaders, coaches of all levels and Olympians gather for professional development. The award was presented at a gala evening at the conclusion of the busy three-day conference.

Slinger, club president for the past three years, said winning this award was, “A huge honour and a testament to how hard our club has worked over the past few seasons to operate at the highest level of operational excellence, as well as making sure our on-ice programs are efficient, equitable and fun for everyone.”

The CLSC operates from the Char-Lan Recreation Centre in Williamstown. Its season runs from September through to the end of March each year, offering lessons to skaters of all ages, starting as young as three years old. The Club runs group lessons with a certified, professional coach guiding and teaching students, along with program assistants ready to lend a hand. Program assistants are students currently working on their own STARskate sessions, who volunteer their time and gain community hours by helping out with those beginning their skating experience. This alone is a unique and beneficial approach — maximizing the coaching interaction with each student. The Club also works to maintain the number of students to a reasonable amount, thus keeping the ice from becoming too crowded or stressful for those learning to skate.

The Char-Lan Skating Club has also pioneered inclusivity for students of all abilities and ages. Whether on traditional skates or a sledge for those with mobility limitations, lessons are taken together on the ice. The CLSC acquired the sledge five years ago and has combined lessons since. There are no restrictions to what equipment is allowed on the ice, provided the students wear a helmet. Lesson groups are generally based on levels, allowing a mix of ages, however, the Club works to ensure skaters are comfortable in their groups and are happy to accommodate an age-centric group.

Club skaters help to direct their own path, whether that’s competitive or just for enjoyment and exercise. And everyone is invited to take part in “Simulation Day,” where skaters perform and are judged in a non-competitive setting, allowing those who compete to set goals and others to just have fun with their club.

Last season saw the most team members for CLSC competing locally, regionally and provincially. The Char-Lan SC looks to continue the upward progression at competitions, as well as hoping to achieve its “Exceeds Standards” designation through a new Skate Ontario Star 1-5 excellence program. In addition, the CLSC hosts fund-raising events, such as an ice-cream booth at the Williamstown Fair, where all proceeds go directly to the Club. These efforts, along with corporate and local business sponsors, registration fees and minor-sport rates, help manage costs, keep arena rates reasonable and provide affordable programs to all families of the community. The board of directors, holding volunteer positions while managing full-time careers and homelife, sometimes pivots the program structure to keep up with Skate Canada requirements and community changes, but it’s all about sharing the sport they love.

This inclusive, community-minded approach for the club exemplifies why the Char-Lan Skating Club is deserving to be named 2024 Skate Canada National Club. There is no end to a person’s skating, says Slinger. “You can love this sport for life.”