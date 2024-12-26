Charity Hockey Game Celebrates David Murphy’s Legacy

The second annual David Murphy Memorial Celebrity Game brought excitement and heartfelt moments to the Benson Centre on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Team Murphy, composed of local celebrities and a retired NHL player, faced off against the Cornwall Colts in a thrilling charity event. The game raised over $4,000 and collected a generous amount of food for St. Vincent de Paul.

Organizer Michael Turcotte opened the event with a heartfelt tribute to Murphy, emphasizing the importance of the cause. “Dave made a difference in everybody’s life. He loved his community, his family, and hockey—even though he joked he wasn’t great at it. Today, we honour his legacy, celebrate his contributions, and continue his passion for helping others.”

Team Murphy head coach Thom Racine reflected on Murphy’s enduring impact and the significance of the game. “Dave’s legacy is always there,” said Racine. “It’s great to give back in his name. This community always steps up, and today is another fine example of that spirit.”

Former NHL player and Team Murphy forward Jesse Winchester echoed similar sentiments. “Murph was always a big champion for local players pursuing their dreams,” Winchester said. “He reminded me to stay grounded and never forget where I came from. It’s a privilege to honour him today.”

The game was closely contested, with Team Murphy overcoming an early deficit to tie the game 5-5 in the final frame. Ultimately, the Cornwall Colts secured victory in a shootout, with Adam Walker scoring the decisive goal.

In addition, Judy Murphy, David Murphy’s stepmother, performed the ceremonial puck drop, while a silent auction featuring items such as World Junior tickets raised additional funds.

Coach Racine summed up the spirit of the day. “It’s always good to give back, especially for a cause Dave held so close. He’d be proud of what this community has accomplished in his honour,” Racine concluded.

David Murphy’s memory lives on, inspiring sportsmanship, community, and generosity.