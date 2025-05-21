Christina Julien Wins IIHF Hockey Gold

Former Canadian soccer star turned hockey standout Christina Julien has added another international honour to her name—this time on the ice.

Julien, originally from Cornwall, Ontario, helped lead Team Australia to gold at the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship Division II Group B. Making her international hockey debut at 36, she scored five goals and three assists in five games, topping the team in scoring during Australia’s undefeated run.

“I’m excited to have represented Australia for the first time at the 2025 IIHF Hockey World Championships this past April!” said Julien.

Tournament highlights included netting the winning shootout goal in a 4–3 victory over host New Zealand and earning MVP honours in the final against Belgium. With the win, Australia earned promotion to Division II Group A for 2026.

Julien earned 54 caps and 10 goals with Canada’s national soccer team from 2009 to 2013, winning Pan Am gold in 2011 and serving as an alternate at the 2012 Olympics.

Now captain of Melbourne Ice, she continues to play hockey after retiring from pro soccer.