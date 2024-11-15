Co-operators Insurance crowned 2024 Cornwall men’s flag football champions

In an exciting showdown on Saturday, November 2, 2024, the third-seeded Co-operators Insurance (10-4) triumphed over the two-time defending champions, Team Budweiser (13-1), with a 27-14 victory to claim the Boston Pizza Cornwall Men’s Flag Football Championship.

Co-operators’ standout player, Cameron Gearey, had a career-defining playoff MVP performance, starting the game with a pivotal defensive interception in his own endzone. He followed that up with a 22-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Steve McGillis, putting Co-op on the board early at 7-0. Dan West extended the lead with a 35-yard field goal, making it 10-0.

Team Budweiser fought back with QB Thor Grant throwing a 39-yard touchdown strike to Austin Mackay off a fake field goal, narrowing the gap to 10-7. However, Co-operators’ top-ranked defense proved to be the difference, recording four interceptions and two turnovers on downs in the game. Notably, Ethan Adrian delivered a key sack, keeping Budweiser’s quarterback Grant, under pressure throughout the game.

In the second half, Co-operators extended their lead when Dan West connected with Gearey for an 18-yard touchdown, making it 17-7. After another co-op interception by Codie Brammall, West added a 30-yard field goal, pushing the score to 20-7.

Budweiser attempted to close the gap with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Chase Bingley, bringing the score to 20-14. Yet, Gearey’s subsequent interception and a 7-yard touchdown reception from the 61-year-old QB Steve McGillis sealed the game for Co-operators. West capped the victory with another interception in the final minutes, finalizing the score at 27-14.

Offensive coordinator Jonny Campeau reflected on his team performance, stating, “You know it’s a good day when you only have to punt once, and you have zero turnovers”. With this win, Co-operators Insurance claimed their third Cornwall Men’s Flag Football Championship & Steve McGillis captured his 10th Championship in 40 years.

Offensive Playoff MVP: Dan West

4 touchdowns (TDs) • Passing for 3 touchdowns

Kick 2 (FGs) and 10 extra points in playoffs

Defensive Playoff MVP: Matt Genier

5 sacks during the playoffs

Playoff MVP (Overall): Cameron Gearey

6 touchdowns & 3 interceptions in the playoffs

2024 CMFFL Hall of Fame was also announced at the field.

Player Inductees: Jamie Carr (Hype) & Shawn Filion (Jasmar)