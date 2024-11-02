Colts Climb to Second Place with Win

The Cornwall Colts secured a 3-2 victory over the Brockville Braves at the Brockville Memorial Centre on Friday night. This marks the Colts’ second consecutive win and their fourth in the last five games.

Wyatt Warner opened the scoring for Cornwall in the first period with assists from Camden McCuaig and Lyndon Lamb. Aidyn Urbach and Tristan Miron added goals in the second period, giving the Colts a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame. Brockville responded with a goal in the third, but Cornwall’s defense held strong, especially when the opposing team pulled their goalie for the extra attacker in the final few minutes.

The Colts now leap to second place in the Yzerman Division, nine points behind Rockland, who have a game in hand. Cornwall will look to extend their winning streak as they face the Pembroke Lumber Kings on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, with a 7 pm puck drop.