Colts Climb to Second Place with Win

November 2, 2024 at 11 h 30 min
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Colts Climb to Second Place with Win
Wyatt Warner opened the scoring for the Colts Friday night. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts secured a 3-2 victory over the Brockville Braves at the Brockville Memorial Centre on Friday night. This marks the Colts’ second consecutive win and their fourth in the last five games.

Wyatt Warner opened the scoring for Cornwall in the first period with assists from Camden McCuaig and Lyndon Lamb. Aidyn Urbach and Tristan Miron added goals in the second period, giving the Colts a 3-1 lead heading into the final frame. Brockville responded with a goal in the third, but Cornwall’s defense held strong, especially when the opposing team pulled their goalie for the extra attacker in the final few minutes.

The Colts now leap to second place in the Yzerman Division, nine points behind Rockland, who have a game in hand. Cornwall will look to extend their winning streak as they face the Pembroke Lumber Kings on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at the Pembroke Memorial Centre, with a 7 pm puck drop.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Colts hold off Raiders for 3-2 win
Sports

Colts hold off Raiders for 3-2 win

Nepean’s comeback fell short as the Cornwall Colts secured a 3-2 victory Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena in Cornwall. Bradley Fraser opened the scoring for Cornwall…

Miron’s Streak Continues in Colts Victory
Sports

Miron’s Streak Continues in Colts Victory

The Cornwall Colts secured a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Junior Senators on Saturday night at the Jim Durrell Sports Complex. Tristan…

Goyette gives Colts OT win
Sports

Goyette gives Colts OT win

The Cornwall Colts secured a 4-3 overtime victory against the Kemptville 73’s Friday at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. Bradley Fraser, Tristan Miron, and Luc Beliveau…