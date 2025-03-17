Colts Clinch Playoff Spot Despite Late-Season Slump

March 17, 2025 at 8 h 12 min
By Jason Setnyk
Zach Speck-Meek, co-captain of the Cornwall Colts, skated in his final regular season game with the team. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts closed out their regular season with a tough 5-0 loss to the Kemptville 73’s on Saturday at Ed Lumley Arena.

Despite outshooting Kemptville 37-35, the Colts couldn’t solve goaltender Trenten Bennett, who turned aside every shot for a shutout. Nicholas Bennett led the 73’s with a goal and two assists, while Mathieu Fehr added a goal and an assist.

The game marked the final home appearance for six graduating Colts players born in 2004. The team honoured captains Tristan Miron and Zack Speck-Meek, along with Austin Kluksdahl, Caleb Chabot, assistant captains Bradley Fraser, and Brayden Bowen for their contributions.

With a 26-24-2-3 record and 57 points, the Colts finished third in their division and eighth overall, just clinching a playoff spot after the Navan Grads defeated the Hawkesbury Hawks 5-2.  The Colts recently fell in the standings, going 4-12 in their last 16 games.

The Colts’ quest for the Bogart Cup will be challenging. Cornwall will face the first-place regular season champion Rockland Nationals (45-8-1-1, 92 pts). The Colts were 1-4 versus the Nationals this season.

The playoff schedule is to be announced.

