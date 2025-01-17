Colts Defeat Lumber Kings Again

Adam Walker opened the scoring for Cornwall with a power-play goal on Thursday night at home. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts secured a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the Pembroke Lumber Kings at the Ed Lumley Arena on Thursday night. This marks the Colts’ second consecutive win against Pembroke, following a 5-3 victory on January 12.

Adam Walker opened the scoring for Cornwall with a power-play goal in the first period. Tristan Miron followed with the game-winning tally shortly after, assisted by Bradley Fraser and Roarke Gilmour. Brayden Bowen added an insurance goal in the second, also assisted by Fraser and Sean Matthew Goyette.

Goaltender Cohen Lesperance-Spack was outstanding, stopping 37 of 38 shots to earn second-star honours. Leonard Jamfa Jr. netted the lone goal for Pembroke in the second period.

With the win, the Colts improve to 21-11-2-3, maintaining their hold on second place. They face the Brockville Braves next on Friday, January 17, at the Brockville Memorial Centre, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

