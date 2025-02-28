Colts dominate Navan in 6-3 victory

February 28, 2025 at 9 h 18 min
By Jason Setnyk
Sean Matthew Goyette (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts secured a commanding 6-3 win over the Navan Grads on Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena.

Bradley Fraser led the Colts’ offence with two first-period goals, while Sean Matthew Goyette also found the net to give Cornwall an early 3-1 lead.

Tristan Miron and Zack Speck-Meek added second and third-period goals to maintain the Colts’ momentum. Goyette capped off the scoring with an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot made 29 saves on 32 shots for the Colts. Navan outshot Cornwall 32-31, but the Colts capitalized on their opportunities.

With the win, Cornwall remains in third place in their division with a 25-19-2-3 record and 55 points.

The Colts hit the road for their next game Friday, February 28, against the league-leading Rockland Nationals at Rockland Arena – Pad 1. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

