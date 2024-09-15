Colts Dominate Raiders 8-1 in Season Opener

The Cornwall Colts kicked off their 2024 season with a commanding 8-1 victory over the Nepean Raiders at the Benson Centre, though they were considered the away team for this matchup in Cornwall.

After a 1-3 pre-season, the Colts came out strong, with Camden McCuaig and Bradley Fraser each scoring in the first period. Nepean’s Dylan Turcotte managed to get on the board late in the first, but it was their only goal of the game.

Cornwall took full control in the second period, adding two more goals from Kaiden Pyke and Ethan Montroy.

The Colts dominated the third period, with McCuaig, Justin Ouellette, Montroy, and Pyke all finding the back of the net. McCuaig and Pyke scored twice, while Fraser scored four points, including a goal and three assists.

Colts Goaltender Gelvin Melcher made 21 saves for the win. Cornwall outshot Nepean 45-22 and converted all four of their power-play opportunities.