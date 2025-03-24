Colts drop Game 2 in overtime

The Cornwall Colts dropped a 3-2 overtime decision to the Rockland Nationals Sunday afternoon at Ed Lumley Arena.

Despite a strong first period in which Cornwall led 2-1, the Nationals clawed back, tying the game late in the second and ultimately winning it in overtime.

Luc Beliveau, the game’s third star, led the Colts with a goal and an assist. Brayden Bowen also scored, with Tristan Miron assisting on both Cornwall goals.

Rockland’s Tristan Poor opened the scoring, and Raphael Tellier tied it up in the second. James Marshall scored the overtime winner at 13:14, with Josh O’Connor picking up his second assist of the night.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot made 38 saves on 41 shots for the Colts.

The Colts now trail the best-of-seven series 2-0, after also losing Game 1 by a goal.

Game 3 is March 25, at Rockland Arena – Pad 1. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.