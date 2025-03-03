Colts drop two on weekend

The Cornwall Colts fell 4-1 to the Smiths Falls Bears on Sunday at Ed Lumley Arena after being shut out Friday in Rockland.

In Sunday’s game, the Bears opened the scoring early in the first period with a goal from Kyle James. After a scoreless second, Smiths Falls added three goals in the third, with Travis Ouellette, Tristan Miron, and Davis Hails all finding the back of the net.

Cornwall’s lone goal came from Tristan Miron, who scored shorthanded in the third period. The Colts struggled to generate offense, managing just 18 shots on goal compared to the Bears’ 36.

Cornwall also ran into penalty trouble, taking 43 minutes in penalties, including a game misconduct for Kaiden Pyke.

With the loss, the Colts remain in third place in their division with a 25-21-2-3 record and 55 points. They have won just three of their last 12 games.

Cornwall will look to bounce back at home March 6 against the Pembroke Lumber Kings. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at Ed Lumley Arena.

The Cornwall Colts were shut out 2-0 by the Rockland Nationals on Friday night at Rockland Arena.

Rockland’s Rémi Gagné opened the scoring late in the first period, assisted by Jacob Charron and Noah Laframboise. The Nationals doubled their lead in the second when Josh O’Connor found the back of the net off a pass from James Marshall.

Cornwall struggled offensively, managing just 17 shots on goal. Rockland goalie Benoit Forget stopped all of them for the shutout. Meanwhile, Colts netminder Cohen Lesperance-Spack made 39 saves on 41 shots to keep his team in the game. Both teams went 0-for-1 on the power play.

 

