September 8, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Colts End Preseason with Overtime Victory
Adams Walker’s hat trick lifted the Colts to an OT victory Saturday night. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Cornwall Colts ended their pre-season on a high note,defeating the Brockville Braves 4-3 in overtime on September 7, 2024, at the Brockville Memorial Centre. Adam Walker led the way for the Colts, scoring a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

Despite a slow start, with both teams tied 1-1 after the first period, Walker’s second and third-period goals kept the Colts in contention. Cornwall’s Dante Ersoni also contributed with a third-period goal, assisted by Kaiden Pyke and Wyatt Warner.

The Colts outshot the Braves 36-35, with the final shot inovertime sealing their first win of the pre-season after going 0-3. This victory provides momentum as they head into the regular season after a tough pre-season campaign.

The Colts’ first regular season game will be against the Nepean Raiders on September 14 at 6:30 PM at the Benson Centre. Although the game is in Cornwall, it will count as an away game, with Nepean playing as the home team.

