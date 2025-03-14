Colts fall to Braves

March 14, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 00 min on March 14, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Colts forward Adam Walker scored the lone goal in the first period. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts fell 5-2 to the Brockville Braves on Thursday night at Ed Lumley Arena.

Cornwall opened the scoring in the first period with a goal from Adam Walker, assisted by Lyndon Lamb and Camden McCuaig.

Brockville responded in the second with a shorthanded goal from Ryan McNally. The Braves took control in the third, scoring four times, including two goals from Brandon Paluszak.

Tristan Miron netted a late power-play goal for the Colts, assisted by Bradley Fraser and Roarke Gilmour.

Cornwall was outshot 34-24, going 1-for-7 on the power play, while Brockville went 0-for-2.

The Colts remain in third place in their division with a 26-23-3-2 record and 57 points. They are 4-11 in their last 15 games.

Cornwall looks to bounce back on Saturday, March 15, when they host the Kemptville 73’s at Ed Lumley Arena. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.

