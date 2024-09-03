Colts Fall to Hawks in Pre-Season Opener

Luc Beliveau of the Cornwall Colts played 20 games in his CCHL rookie season last year, recording four goals and five assists for nine points. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

The Cornwall Colts fell to the Hawkesbury Hawks 4-1 in their first pre-season game on the road at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex on August 30, 2024. The Hawks took an early lead with two first-period goals by Jacob Skoczylas and Aleksy Bandu. Cornwall’s only goal came in the second period from Lyndon Lamb on a power play.

Hawkesbury extended their lead with a goal from Felix Beauchemin in the second and another from Brayden Besner in the third. Despite outshooting the Hawks 43-33, the Colts couldn’t capitalize on their chances. Hawkesbury’s Brett Ruddy made 42 saves, playing a pivotal role in their victory.

Last year, the Colts eliminated the Hawks 4-1 in the playoffs, adding extra motivation for Hawkesbury in this pre-season matchup. The Cornwall Colts’ next game is against Hawkesbury again, this time at home, on Sunday, September 1, 2024, at 2 p.m. at the Ed Lumley Arena in the Civic Complex.

