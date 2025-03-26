Colts on the brink

March 26, 2025 at 8 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Jason Setnyk

Colts on the brink
Adam Walker opened the scoring. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

 

The Cornwall Colts came up just short in Rockland on Tuesday night, falling 6-5 to the league-leading Nationals.

With the loss, the Colts now trail 3-0 in the best-of-seven playoff series. Each of their defeats has come by a single goal.

Cornwall entered the postseason as the eighth and final seed, while Rockland topped the standings in the regular season.

Scoring was spread out for the Colts, with goals from Adam Walker, Bradley Fraser, Brayden Bowen, Luc Beliveau, and Sean Matthew Goyette.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot made 30 saves on 35 shots before being pulled late in the game.

The Nationals sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:23 of the third period. Cornwall was outshot 36-17 and took seven penalties compared to Rockland’s two.

Game 4 is a must-win for the Colts to stay alive in the playoffs. Puck drop is Thursday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m. at Ed Lumley Arena in Cornwall.

