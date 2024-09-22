Colts Power Play Stalls in First Loss of Season

The Cornwall Colts suffered their first loss of the season, falling 4-2 to the Rockland Nationals at Rockland Arena on Friday, September20, 2024. Despite opening the scoring early with a goal from Kaiden Pyke, the Colts couldn’t maintain their momentum.

Rockland’s Mathis Baril netted a hat trick, scoring twice in the first two periods and securing an insurance goal in the third. TheNationals’ Raphael Tellier added to the tally in the third period.

Matheason Cameron pulled one back for Cornwall early in the third, assisted by Justin Ouellette, but it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

The Colts were unable to capitalize on their six power-playopportunities, marking the first time this season their red-hot special teams failed to convert. Cornwall’s record now stands at 3-1 after starting the season with three consecutive wins.