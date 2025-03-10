Colts snap skid with win Over Ottawa

March 10, 2025 at 8 h 36 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Colts snap skid with win Over Ottawa
Tristan Miron notched his 20th goal of the season Saturday. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Junior Senators on Saturday at the Jim Durrell Sports Complex on Saturday.

Tristan Miron opened the scoring for Cornwall in the second period, netting his 20th goal of the season on a power play. Brandon Rockwell followed up with the game-winner, assisted by Lyndon Lamb and Austin Kluksdahl.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot was a key factor in the win, stopping 37 of 38 shots. The Colts were outshot 38-17 but capitalized on their opportunities.

With the win, Cornwall remains in third place in their division with a 26-22-2-3 record and 57 points.

The Colts return to action March 13, when they host the Brockville Braves at Ed Lumley Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Junior Senators Dominate Colts in 5-1 Win
Sports

Junior Senators Dominate Colts in 5-1 Win

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Junior Senators on Sunday at Ed Lumley Arena. The Junior Senators took…

Miron’s Streak Continues in Colts Victory
Sports

Miron’s Streak Continues in Colts Victory

The Cornwall Colts secured a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Junior Senators on Saturday night at the Jim Durrell Sports Complex. Tristan…

Cornwall’s skid continues in 6-1 defeat
Sports

Cornwall’s skid continues in 6-1 defeat

The Cornwall Colts suffered a tough 6-1 loss to the Pembroke Lumber Kings on Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena. Pembroke took…