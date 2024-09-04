Colts Start Pre-Season Dropping Two Straight to Hawks

September 4, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 57 min on September 3, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Colts Start Pre-Season Dropping Two Straight to Hawks
Fernand-Olivier Perron scored the only goal for the Colts on Sunday afternoon in their first pre-season home game. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts suffered their second consecutive pre-season defeat, losing 6-1 to the Hawkesbury Hawks. The game, which wastheir first home game of the pre-season, took place at the Ed Lumley Arena on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Despite the loss, the Colts outshot the Hawks 51-33, marking the second game in a row in which they dominated shots on goal. Fernand-Olivier Perron scored the lone goal for the Colts in the second period.

However, the Hawks’ scoring frenzy overshadowed the Colts’efforts, with Reilly Piersimoni and Justin Ahern playing pivotal roles.Piersimoni scored twice, while Ahern contributed a goal and two assists.

Cornwall’s starting goalie, Parker Sauve, was replaced by Cohen Lesperance-Spack after allowing one goal on five shots in the firstperiod. Lesperance-Spack faced 28 shots in the next two periods, making 23 saves.

The Colts will look to bounce back in their next exhibition game against the Brockville Braves on Thursday, September 5, at 7:30 pm at the Ed Lumley Arena.

