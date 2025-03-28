Colts swept by top-seeded Nationals

March 28, 2025 at 8 h 42 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Colts swept by top-seeded Nationals
Bradley Fraser scored one of Cornwall’s two goals in Game 4 of the playoff series against Rockland. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts’ playoff run came to an end Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena with a 4-2 loss to the Rockland Nationals, who swept the best-of-seven series.

Cornwall led 2-1 midway through Game 4, but Rockland responded with two goals before adding an empty netter with two seconds left to seal the win. Gabriel Le Houillier recorded a hat-trick for the Nationals.

Bradley Fraser and Tristan Miron scored for the Colts.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot made 38 saves on 41 shots in the loss.

Despite the sweep, the games were tight. Cornwall lost Games 1, 2, and 3 by just one goal, including an overtime defeat in Game 2.

Game 4 nearly followed the same pattern of a one-goal victory, before Rockland pulled away late with an empty-net goal.

Cornwall entered the playoffs as the eighth seed, facing the league-leading Nationals in a tough first-round matchup.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

New book uncovers the untold story of Canada’s first female hockey superstar
Sports

New book uncovers the untold story of Canada’s first female hockey superstar

A century-old mystery has finally been brought to light with the launch of The Miracle Maid, a book by…