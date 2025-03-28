Colts swept by top-seeded Nationals

The Cornwall Colts’ playoff run came to an end Thursday night at the Ed Lumley Arena with a 4-2 loss to the Rockland Nationals, who swept the best-of-seven series.

Cornwall led 2-1 midway through Game 4, but Rockland responded with two goals before adding an empty netter with two seconds left to seal the win. Gabriel Le Houillier recorded a hat-trick for the Nationals.

Bradley Fraser and Tristan Miron scored for the Colts.

Goaltender Caleb Chabot made 38 saves on 41 shots in the loss.

Despite the sweep, the games were tight. Cornwall lost Games 1, 2, and 3 by just one goal, including an overtime defeat in Game 2.

Game 4 nearly followed the same pattern of a one-goal victory, before Rockland pulled away late with an empty-net goal.

Cornwall entered the playoffs as the eighth seed, facing the league-leading Nationals in a tough first-round matchup.