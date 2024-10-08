Community Tries Curling at Open House

October 8, 2024 — Changed at 7 h 04 min on October 1, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Catherine Shaw with Cornwall Curling member and open house volunteer Anne Tardiff on the ice. (Photo : Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Curling Centre held a successful Open House event on Sunday, September 29, 2024, offering a free introduction to curling for community members of all ages. The event, which ran from 9:00 AM to noon, welcomed around 25 participants, including 10 new members who signed up to join the club.

Josette Leduc, Vice President of the Cornwall Curling Centre, emphasized the importance of the event in raising awareness about the sport and the facility. “A lot of people didn’t realize we had a curling club or where it was situated,” she explained. “We’ve been working for the last few years to let the community know that we’re here. This event gives people a chance to come down, try curling, and learn about the game.”

Participants had the opportunity to spend about 15 minutes on the ice, learning how to throw stones and experience the basics of curling firsthand. All necessary equipment was provided, and experienced curlers were available to guide newcomers.

“I came yesterday, and it looked like fun, and I am considering joining the club,” said Catherine Shaw who attended the open house.

Leduc noted that the Open House served as a great way to introduce the sport and give attendees a chance to discover the fun of curling.

