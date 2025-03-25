Cornwall cyclists win first fat bike races

Cornwall cyclists finished first in all three distances at the recent first ever fat bike race hosted by the Friends of the Summerstown Trails.

A total of 26 people registered with most competing in the longer distances. This was a great number for the first year, and the word will spread, says the FOTST. There were participants in both the male and female divisions, ranging from teenagers to seasoned veterans. The overall winners all hailed from Cornwall: Marc Dubuc (33 km), Cory Reggentin (10 km) and Yves Beauchemin (5 km).

Trail conditions could not have been better. Following the thaw and subsequent freeze, the trails were hard and fast. The FOTST volunteer groomers went out and packed the trails between the thaw and freeze offering an even surface for the riders. Race organizer Marc Dubuc thanked all the FOTST volunteers who made this event happen.

The fat biking community is a close-knit community, a fact that was much in evidence in the after-race get-together. The participants appreciated the refreshments and door prizes that were on hand, swapping stories about the race, the spills, etc. FOTST president Vic Leroux, himself a participant, declared: “This is definitely the first of a long string of fat bike races. We now offer the complete trio of races: cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and now fat biking. The races are just part of all we do for the community, ranging from hosting diverse community groups and students on field trips, special events, and of course, looking after the grooming and maintenance of the trails year-round for the enjoyment of more than 23,000 visitors each year.”