Cornwall Girls Hockey Association Celebrates 40th Competitive Tournament

The Cornwall Girls Hockey Association marked a milestone with its 40th annual Competitive Tournament, held from October 25-27. Games took place at the Civic Complex and Benson Centre in Cornwall, as well as the Long Sault Arena. In addition to Cornwall’s teams, many out-of-town teams participated, boosting local tourism over the weekend.

“This year, we had 61 competitive teams from across Ontario, Quebec, and even from the U.S.,” said Mike Turcotte, President of the Cornwall Girls Hockey Association. “Every hotel room in the area was booked. We were lucky to have 300 plus rooms from the Dev Hotel and the Hampton Inn, which really helped accommodate everyone.”

Turcotte emphasized the tournament’s significant impact on the local economy. “When you have 61 teams with 17 players each, plus their families, all staying in Cornwall, it’s huge. Every restaurant, business, and mall is busy, and the community really benefits,” he added.

Beyond the economic impact, Turcotte expressed appreciation for the event’s success. “This tournament wouldn’t be possible without our amazing volunteers and the local vendors at the Benson Centre. I also want to thank the city staff—their support, from the Zamboni drivers to rink coordinators, has been tremendous in making this event run smoothly.”

This year’s competitive tournament wrapped up with quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals in several divisions. “It’s all about girls’ hockey,” said Turcotte. “We’re proud to celebrate 40 years of this tournament and look forward to many more.”

The 40th anniversary House Tournament will follow from November 8-10, with games again held at the Civic Complex and Benson Centre.