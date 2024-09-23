Cornwall Hosted World’s Top Curlers at Shorty Jenkins Classic

The 2024 AMJ Campbell Shorty Jenkins Classic came to a successful close on September 15th, after five days of intense competition atthe Cornwall Curling Club. The tournament, running from September 11th to 15th, attracted top curling teams from around the globe.

Co-Chair of the event, John Dilabio, reflected on its success: “The return of the Shorty brings around $600,000 into the local economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, and local recreation. The city and theclub embraced the event, and our volunteers once again made it possible.” Dilabio highlighted the international reach of the tournament, with teams from countries like Korea, Japan, Scotland, and Switzerland, adding that nearly 1,000 people in Japan tuned in to watch their teams play.

Scottish curler and Olympian Bruce Mouat, who led Team Scotland, was thrilled to return. “Cornwall always gives us such a warmwelcome. Playing here honors Shorty Jenkins, a legend in our sport. We’ve come close in previous years, and while we didn’t take the title this time, it’s always special to compete in such a meaningful event.”

The tournament has grown in prominence since moving to Cornwall in 2015, becoming a favorite early-season competition for teams from around the world. As Dilabio noted, “This event continues to draw international attention, and it’s incredible to see Cornwall on the world stage.” With games streamed live for global audiences, the 2024 Shorty Jenkins Classic continues to be a premier event in the curling calendar.