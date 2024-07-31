Cornwall Hosts BMX Provincial Qualifier

Cornwall Hosts BMX Provincial Qualifier
Ashton Berends (#40) from Osgoode placed second in the 14-and-under cruiser race. (Photo : Jason Setnyk photo)

On Sunday, July 21st, the Cornwall BMX Club held its annual provincial qualifier, a key event for riders aspiring to compete in the provincial final in Milton, Ontario, on September 7th. Participants must compete in four out of seven provincial qualifiers across Ontario to vie for a coveted provincial plate.

The race, featuring various age groups and skill levels, took place on a picturesque BMX track nestled among lush trees at the west end of Guindon Park. With its sweeping curves, straightaways, and challenging jumps, the rugged course provided an exhilarating experience for all. Spectator tents, lawn chairs, and benches offered a front-row seat to the high-flying action.

“We’re hosting our annual provincial race where racers from Ontario and Quebec are coming to Cornwall to ride for a provincial qualifier. It’s our biggest race of the season,” said Jennifer Prieur, co-president of the Cornwall BMX Club and a racer for three years. “We have over 200 riders racing today, from 2 years old to over 60.”

The event showcased the spirit of the BMX community. Riders clad in colorful jerseys and protective gear navigated the dirt track as the audience cheered enthusiastically.

