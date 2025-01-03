Cornwall Hosts World Juniors Action as Finland Tops Slovakia

The excitement of international hockey filled the Cornwall Civic Complex on December 20 as Team Finland triumphed over Team Slovakia in a pre-tournament exhibition game, securing a decisive 6–0 victory. This matchmarked the beginning of Cornwall’s hosting role in the 2025 IIHF World JuniorChampionship preparations.

Mayor Justin Towndale celebrated Cornwall’s involvement, emphasizing the dual benefits for the community. “It’s amazing. Once again, we’re proud to host the pre-tournament of the World Juniors here in Cornwall. Exhibition game or not, these are the next stars of the game—the next international stars,” he said. “Hosting these teams for the last week or so means they’ve been staying in our community, eating here, and living here. We truly appreciate that.”

Finland dominated the ice, with four goals in the first period and a strong finish in the third, backed by goaltender Petteri Rimpinen’s perfect game. Finland’s scoring was led by Jesse Kiiskinen, who opened the game with a quick goal, followed by Aron Kiviharju, Roope Vesterinen, and Arttu Alasiurua in the first period. Kasper Halttunen added a power-play goal early in the third, with Kalle Kangas closing out the scoring later in the period. The match showcased the next generation of hockey talent, many of whom are destined for NHL and Olympic stardom.

Dean McIntosh, Senior Vice President of Hockey Canada, highlighted the region’s role in this year’s championship: “This year’s World Juniors will celebrate hockey in Eastern Ontario, and we are thrilled to have these communities play host to practices and games leading up to Boxing Day. Weknow fans and volunteers in each community take immense pride in welcoming the world.”

The city’s facilities, including the Civic Complex and Benson Centre, have served as training hubs for both Finland and Slovakia, further cementing Cornwall’s reputation as a host for world-class events.